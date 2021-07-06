JONESBORO — Lawrence Lester Tabor Jr., 79, of Jonesboro passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House.
He was born Aug. 1, 1941, in Paragould to Lawrence Sr. and Goldie V. Black Tabor. Lawrence was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Survivors include one son, William Tabor and wife Tina of Jonesboro; one daughter, Lora Ashford and husband Ross of Paragould; four grandchildren, Bethany Tabor, Zachary Tabor, Canon Ashford and Allie Ashford; and one great-granddaughter, Rhylee Hamilton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Sr. and Goldie Tabor, his wife, Betty Tabor, and his sister, Joyce Lacefield.
The family has requested private services under the direction of Faith Funeral Service.
Online registry: www.faithfuneralservice@live.com
