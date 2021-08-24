OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Leah Ruth Ellis Smith, 91, of Olive Branch, Miss., passed away Aug. 17, 2021, at home.
She was born July 9, 1930, in Jonesboro to William “Bill” and Edna Beck Ellis. Leah was a graduate of Jonesboro High School and a member of Faith Apostolic Church of Germantown, Tenn.
She especially loved her life as a pastor’s wife, sharing her love for the Lord as a missionary to Bolivia, and raising her five children and grandchildren.
Leah was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, the Rev. Vondas A. Smith who passed away in 2018, her parents, a grandson, Jason Vaughn, two brothers, one sister and a nephew.
Those left behind to cherish the wonderful memories of Leah include her son, Marcus (Barbara) Smith; four daughters, Vonda (Howard) Smith, Debra (Bruce) Lazarus, RaNae Vaughn and Leirene (Jorge) Perez; grandchildren, Maleah (Randy) Laird, Andrea (David) Nutt, Tanya (Nathan) Harrod, Khrista (Jeremy) Favor, Karisha (Dan) Devlin, Logan (Tiffanie) Vaughn, Priscilla (Sean) Martin, Ashley (Stephen) Kovach, Claudia Smith, Audrey (Houston) Robinson, Yvonne (Kendal) Thomas, Daniel Perez and Dennis Perez; great-grandchildren, Isabella, Sophia and Zaiden Nutt, Alaina and Lincoln Harrod, Melanie (Ty) Bolden, Sean, Katy and Olivia Laird, Jason and Kate Devlin, Amidei and Abigail Thomas, Marshane, Raelyn and Symphony Kovach, and Kinsey and Zachery Favor.
Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Faith Apostolic Church, 7887 Poplar Ave., Germantown 38138 with the Rev. Steve Edward officiating. Burial will follow in Jonesboro City Cemetery at 3:30 pm. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. the day of service.
Pallbearers will be Sean Laird, Dennis Perez, Danny Perez, Joel Burgos Sr., Clint Haley, Steve Smith and Ty Bolden.
Randy Laird and Randy Smith will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home of Jonesboro.
Online registry: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/jonesboro
