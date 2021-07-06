BLYTHEVILLE — Leigh Ellen Garrett was born Aug. 15, 1962, in Blytheville to Robert “Bob” Garrett and LaVonne Portlock Garrett.
She passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Jonesboro at the age of 58.
Leigh Ellen was a graduate of South Pemiscot High School. She had been employed for many years at Nucor Steel.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and LaVonne Garrett.
She is survived by one son, Hunter Garrett of Steele, Mo.; one granddaughter, Abigail Leigh Garrett of Steele; two sisters, Garrett Threet and her husband, Don, of Marion, and Dana Rockwell and her husband Steve of Jonesboro; and two nephews, Scott Threet of McKinney, Texas, and Alex Threet of Memphis.
Services were conducted Friday at the United Methodist Church in Steele with the Rev. Todd Holman officiating. Burial was in Mount Zion Cemetery at Steele.
Pallbearers were Barry Ray, Mark Simmons, Mike Jacques, Gary Wren, Kenneth Nash, Richard Shuburte, Larry Hargraves, Cole Flanagan and Evan House.
Powell Funeral Home of Steele was in charge of services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.