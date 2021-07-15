JONESBORO — Leo Earnest Tharp, 89, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House.
He was born Jan. 10, 1932, in Trumann to the late Dudley and Winnie Gatlin Tharp.
Mr. Leo retired after 30 years with Sunbeam. He enjoyed bowling, collecting coins, gardening and spending time with his family.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Vana Tharp in 2018, and a brother, Leon Tharp in 2020.
He is survived by his son, Rich Tharp, a grandson, Richie Tharp, and a brother, Billy Pete Tharp, all of Jonesboro, and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be 1 p.m. Monday at Gregg-Langford Bookout Funeral Home Chapel with Don Martin officiating. Interment will follow in Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Rich Tharp, Richie Tharp, Jarrett Prince, Kyle Whybrew, Ronnie Everhart and Philip Loggins.
Online registry: www.greggfh.com
