Lillie Irwin

LEACHVILLE — Mrs. Lillie Faye Passmore Irwin, 80, of Leachville passed away Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at St. Bernards Medical Center.
She was born Oct. 28, 1940, in Lake City to Earnest and Bonnie Carter Passmore.
She was a homemaker and a member of Calvary Full Gospel Church in Cardwell, Mo.
Mrs. Irwin was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Thomas Wayne Irwin, daughter, Linda Ruth Dearin, brothers, Charles Passmore and Frank Passmore, and sisters, Lucille Qualls and Lola Evans.
Mrs. Irwin is survived by her daughters, Janet (Tom) Newman of Paragould and Lisa (Scott) Throgmartin of Jonesboro; grandchildren, Tommy Newman, Chris (Stephanie) Newman, Mandy (Derick) Cox, Ashley (Thomas) Guerber and Amber (Tyler) Wilson; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service was previously held.
Services were entrusted to Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home of Jonesboro.
Online registry: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/jonesboro
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.