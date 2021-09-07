PARAGOULD — Lois Fredia Pipkin Davis, 86, of Paragould passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
She was born Dec. 27, 1934, in Dalton to Jessie and Madgie Shelton.
Lois loved to quilt and put together puzzles. She was an avid cat lover and enjoyed bird watching. Rabbit and duck hunting with her late husband, Jessie, were special to Lois.
She worked at Monroe Auto Equipment Co. while raising six daughters. She loved singing in church with her sister, Marie.
Family was most important to Lois; she loved having quality time with her daughters.
Her dad was always an inspiration in her life. He was someone she looked up to.
Lois’ favorite place was at home with her family.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jessie Pipkin, husband, Owen Davis, and sister, Marie Tyler.
Survivors include her daughters, Sharon Pillow of Paragould, Charlotte (Raymond) Imler of Leachville, Donna Stow, Jean (Greg) Mitchell and Jackie (Larry) Tritch, all of Paragould, and Rhonda (Tony) Wells of Norfolk, England; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will begin at noon today, Sept. 8, at Phillips Funeral Home with Ron Pickney officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery at Blytheville.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. today until service time at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Raymond Imler, Greg Mitchell, Jake Pillow, Brian Tritch, Jackson Imler and David Dachs Jr.
The staff at Greene Acres Nursing Home will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneral.org
