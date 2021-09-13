SWIFTON — Lonnie Timothy Sales Sr. of Swifton passed away Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
He was born Feb. 4, 1964, to Leonard and Sharon Sales.
Mr. Sales worked in farming for most of his life. He enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, and fishing.
He was loved dearly by family and many friends.
Lonnie was preceded in death by his father, Leonard Tillman Sales, and his brother, Stacy Wayne Sales.
Survivors include his mother Sharon Lee Sales; a sister, Sherrie McArthur (William McArthur); a son, Lonnie Timothy Sales Jr. (LaShane Dodge); a daughter, Ashlee Sales; and a granddaughter, Oaklee Sales.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Online registry: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/searcy
