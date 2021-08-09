CARAWAY — Wilma Louise George, 78, passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Lakeside Nursing Home.
She was born Sept. 11, 1942, in Pocahontas to the late Roy and Wilma Griffin Black.
Mrs. Louise had worked for several years as a certified nursing assistant at Monette Manor. She enjoyed playing bingo and she got one more game in before passing.
She is survived by her children, Garland (Sue) Tipton and Melissa (Shauna) Branscum; stepchildren, Pam Carter, Dana George, Ricky George and Ginger George; a daughter-in-law, Lena Tipton; grandchildren, Mitchell (Christy) Tipton, Renee (Joey) Bryan, Brastain (Abby) James, Bo (Diane) James, Lisa (Tripp) Parker and John (Kim) James; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her husbands, W.C. Tipton and Richard George, a son, Roy Tipton, and a grandchild, Gracein James.
A celebration of her life will be at 2 p.m. today, Aug. 10, at Rowes Chapel Baptist Church with the Rev. Glen Hoselton officiating. Interment will follow in Monette Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Gregg Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service at the church.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Mark Hogan, John James, Bo James, Greg Stull, Jimmy Rogers and Mark Pollard.
