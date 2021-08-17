TRUMANN — Mrs. Wilma Louise Hodges, 97, of Trumann departed this life Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at St. Elizabeth’s Place in Jonesboro.
She was born Aug. 29, 1923, in Dyer County, Tenn., and lived most of her life in Trumann.
Louise was a housewife and a member of Viva Drive Church of Christ in Trumann.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Hodges, three sisters, and one brother.
She is survived by two daughters, Janet Craig of Conway and Susan Davis of Trumann; three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Thompson Funeral Home in Trumann. A celebration of life will follow in the chapel with Joe Spangler officiating. Burial will follow in Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Harley Becker, David Skaggs, Austin Skaggs, Chance Wilson, Lenny Becker and Jamie Miller.
In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, a mask or other facial covering is optional and social distancing will be observed.
Online registry: www.thompsonfuneralhome.net
