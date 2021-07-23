WHEATLEY — Louise Holloway, 84, of Wheatley, passed away Saturday, July 17.
Born Aug. 30, 1936, in Brickeys, Louise was employed at the Monroe County Health Department for 30 years and was a faithful member of Brinkley Church of Christ.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Dennis Holloway, brother, Albert Bryant, and grandchild, Andrea Holloway.
Survivors include her children, Denise Moye (Don), Steve Holloway, Ada Holloway, Doug Holloway, Mark Holloway (Lindsey) and David Holloway; siblings, Robert Bryant and Cathy Stout; 14 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Services were Wednesday by Bob Neal and Sons Funeral Home, Brinkley.
Memorials may be sent to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Children’s Homes Inc. or Brinkley Church of Christ.
