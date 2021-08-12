WALNUT RIDGE — On Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, Lula Belle Jones, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home.
She was born in Egypt on June 12, 1937, the daughter of the late Charles Omer and Lula Arusula Peters Cline.
As a child, Lula Belle was raised on a farm in Egypt and during her teenage years, she and her parents moved to Walnut Ridge where she graduated from Walnut Ridge High School.
She then met the love of her life, T.Z. Jones. They were married for 64 years and raised four children together, two boys and two girls.
She retired from Westside School District as a food services director. She was a gifted cook and was known far and near for her homemade chicken and dumplings.
She delighted in preparing huge meals for her family, friends and her community.
Lula Belle was a devoted wife and mother who dedicated her life to making sure her children and grandchildren had unconditional love and support, always leading by her example and her good works.
She was a faithful member of Oak Grove Church of Christ near Walnut Ridge for over 50 years. Her devotion to the Lord, her church family and the community was expressed through her selfless acts and her never-ending words of encouragement.
Lula Belle will never be forgotten. She will be greatly missed by many whose lives were touched by her loving heart.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, T.Z., three brothers, Omer Lee Cline, William B. Cline and Leon Cline, and one sister, Leona Cline.
Lula Belle is survived by her children, Steve (Luann) Jones, Tony (Georgie) Jones, Larinda (Steve) Rainwater and Karen (John) Stewart; 10 grandchildren, Nathan (Kerri) Jones, Whitney (Maurice) Johnson, Adam (Cassie) Pratt, Magen (Eric) Elliott, Hali (Wesley) Hardage, Kayla Miller, Jill (Garrett) Gaither, Jerrod (Amber) Rainwater, Elizabeth Sitzer and Rebecca Rainwater; 20 great-grandchildren; special nieces and nephews, Charles (Janet) Bates, Louise Riddle, Joyce Ann (Jerry) Hensley and Tom “Bud” (Nancy) Fultner; and a host of other dear relatives and friends.
Visitation was Tuesday in the Bryan Chapel in Hoxie and funeral services were Wednesday in the Oak Grove Church of Christ. Bill Wheeler, Finnis Brewer and Bill Willard officiated.
Pallbearers were Nathan Jones, Maurice Johnson, Wesley Hardage, Jerrod, Hunter and Gunner Rainwater.
Interment was in Lawrence Memorial Park in Walnut Ridge.
Special thanks go to Ashley, Stephanie and Barbara, and all the staff at Legacy Hospice for their kindness in caring for Mrs. Lula Belle.
Online registry: www.bryanfh.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.