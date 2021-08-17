Lynda Neil

SUN CITY, Ariz. — Lynda Whitlock Neil was born Sept. 22, 1942, the daughter of Syble and Kimzey Whitlock of Tuckerman. She died Nov. 14, 2020, at her home in Sun City, Ariz.
Lynda was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Todd, and her brother, Charles.
She is survived by her husband, Larry of Arizona; her daughter, Terri (Harold) of Texas; her son, Trent of Arizona; and her sister, Phyllis (David) of Arkansas.
Lynda leaves grandchildren, Michael (Sarah), Dustin (Amelia), Trisha, Chantelle (Eric) and Christopher, all of Texas; stepchildren, Jeannie and Jon of Colorado and Scott of Arizona; and several precious great-grandchildren.
Lynda graduated from Tuckerman High School class of 1960. She attended Ouachita Baptist University in Arkansas and Alvin College in Texas. She was a gifted artist and musician. She also worked as an interior designer.
Lynda was a precious soul and is greatly missed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.