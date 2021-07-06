WALNUT RIDGE — Mar Sue Pierce, 82, of Walnut Ridge passed from this life Saturday, July 3, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Pontiac, Mich., to James and Zepha Gage on June 30, 1939.
Mar Sue was a checkout supervisor at Walmart and a member of the Church of Christ. She enjoyed fishing and shopping and loved gardening and flowers.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Wayne, Bob and Buddy Gage, and baby girl Kathy Lynn Pierce.
Survivors include her daughter, Tommie Sue Moore of Walnut Ridge; brother, Jim Gage of Jonesboro; and two grandchildren, Hanna Moore and Mason Moore.
Mar Sue was known as Ain-nee to her nieces and nephews, Rick Gage, Elizabeth Gage Johnson, Mar Sue Cains, Kim Gage, Travis Gage and Mark Gage.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at Emerson Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. in Herman Cemetery with Alan Ashlock speaking.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
