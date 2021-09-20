WALNUT RIDGE — In loving memory of Margrhea A. Willmuth, 90, of Walnut Ridge who passed away Sept. 14, 2021, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro.
Born April 23, 1931, in Tyronza, to the late Clarence and Muriel McNeese Ashlock, she was united in marriage to Harold Willmuth on Dec. 23, 1956.
She was a devoted teacher and mother of two sons, Jeffery Harold Willmuth and Timothy Norwood Willmuth.
Marge was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge.
For many years, she would regularly meet with friends to take various classes, she loved creating paintings and she enjoyed needlepoint and crocheting.
She was a friendly, outgoing person who always had a smile and a kind word. She would send little cards/notes to family and friends to let them know she was thinking of them.
She will be missed by many and we will remember her ongoing encouragements. She always found the best in people.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Harold Willmuth of the home; a son, Jeffery H. Willmuth of Pocahontas; a daughter-in-law, Suzanne Willmuth of Paragould; a sister, Arlynn (John) Hazelwood of Illinois; grandchildren, Landon and wife Jessica Zachary, Haden and wife Kasyah Hartley, Emily and Madison; one great-grandson, Rylan Willmuth; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge with Brother Jake Guenrich officiating.
Pallbearers were Landon, Zachary, Hayden and Hartley Willmuth, and Cole and Mason Ashlock.
Interment followed in Lawrence Memorial Park
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lawrence Memorial Park in Walnut Ridge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.