JONESBORO — Mark Golden, 56, of Jonesboro, passed away Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at NEA Baptist Hospital.
He was born Sept. 25, 1964, in Jonesboro. Mark worked for 17 years at Hytrol as a fabricator.
He was a member of Bono United Pentecostal Church and loved hunting, fishing and was a gamefowl breeder.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, Robert Ray Golden, and a brother, Robert Loy Golden.
Those left behind to cherish the wonderful memories of Mark include his wife of 34 years, Lora (Willis) Golden; his mother and stepfather, Mary Virginia and Charles Scott; a son, Zachary (Shauna) Golden; two daughters, Heather (Matthew) Clay and Natalie Mae Golden; five grandchildren, Matson, Amity and Kilian Clay and Zada and Elauna Golden; and a brother, Jeffrey Britt Bonds.
Graveside services will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday in Shiloh Cemetery with the Rev. Dan Murphy officiating.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Dillinger, Jack Dillinger, Wendall Taylor, Carson Taylor, Chris Taylor, David Sprinkle, Jeffrey Bonds and Larry Cook.
Honorary pallbearers will include Hytrol employees, brothers of the Bono United Pentecostal Church, Charlie Johnson, Hayden Johnson and Scott McMunn.
No visitation is scheduled.
Arrangements are under the direction of Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home of Jonesboro.
Online registry: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/jonesboro
