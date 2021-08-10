NEWPORT — Marshall Neal Stites, 96, of Newport departed this life Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021.
He was born Feb. 10, 1925, to Teed and Edna Fisher Stites.
Mr. Stites was a member of Holden Avenue Church of Christ. He was happily married to the love of his life, Betty, for almost 75 years.
Mr. Stites retired as service manager for McDonald Equipment Co. He was an outgoing people person who loved to travel and could always find someone to chat with during his travels. Marshall also loved driving and camping.
He was always on the lookout for a flea market during his driving time. He loved to garden and share his harvest with neighbors and friends.
“Gun Smoke,” “Wheel of Fortune” and Cardinals baseball were the television shows that he enjoyed watching during his free time.
Mr. Stites was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Goldie Mallett.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Stites of the home; his daughters, Mary Stites Dorning and husband Larry of Franklin, Tenn., and Sharon Stites Kimery and husband Richard of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Greg Kimery and Todd Kimery and wife Mandy; and great-grandchildren, Blaine Kimery, Bryce Kimery and Bella Kimery.
Services will be 11 a.m. today, Aug. 11, at Dillinger Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time. Interment will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery.
