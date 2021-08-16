MARKED TREE — Martha Ellen Carter, 80, of Marked Tree departed this life Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at her home. She was born Dec. 27, 1940, to William and Pernie Letson Vick.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, William Vick, Willard Vick and Roger Vick, and one sister, Tootsie Gibbs.
Martha is survived by her husband of 59 years, Jerry Carter of Marked Tree; two sons, Jerry Wayne Carter and Linc Carter (Kim), all of Marked Tree; two granddaughters, Macy Carter and Peyton Guenrich (Luke); one great-granddaughter, Palmer Tate Guenrich; three brothers, James Vick and Odie Vick, both of Marked Tree, and Rayburn Vick (Dene) of Trumann; four sisters, Lois Way of Moulton, Ala., Faye Turner of Olive Branch, Miss., Angie Fields (Billy) of Proctor and Sandy Hydrick of Lepanto; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. today, Aug. 17, at Grace Baptist Church in Marked Tree. Interment will follow in Marked Tree Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Delancey-Murphy Funeral Home in Marked Tree. Online registry: www.delanceymurphyfuneral home.com
