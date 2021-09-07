JONESBORO — Martin Monroe Dorton, 64, of Jonesboro passed from this life Monday, Sept. 2, 2021.
He was born Jan. 14, 1957, to Monroe Dorton and Jonella Swindle in Jonesboro.
Martin graduated from Nettleton High School in 1975 and was a member at First United Methodist Church in Jonesboro.
He retired from Craighead Electric Cooperative after working for them for 40 years. Martin was a personable and caring man who always went out of his way to help anyone who needed it. He was also very patriotic and enjoyed every living creature, from garden spiders to his beloved pets.
He loved riding motorcycles, and music. However, the most important aspect of Martin’s life was his family and the time that he could spend with them. He especially loved being a Poppie.
Martin was preceded in death by his father, Monroe Dorton, and brother, Shawn Dorton.
Martin is survived by his wife of 44 years, Vickey Dorton of the home; son, Dustin “Red” Dorton (Katie) of Jonesboro; mother, Jonella Lindsey Swindle; brothers, Shane Dorton (Roxanne), Parrish Ergle (Mikki), Lance Ergle and Chad Dorton; sisters, Charmain Rutherford (James) and Jodi Roberts; and grandchildren, Jaxyn Dorton, Julian Dorton and another nugget on the way.
Martin also leaves behind a host of other family and friends who are left to mourn his passing. He loved his neighbors and would do anything for them.
The service was held Tuesday at Emerson Funeral Home with the Rev. John Miles officiating. Burial followed in Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery with pallbearers being Parrish Ergle, Taylor Ergle, Alan Whitlow, Gene Blais, Mark Loggins and Keith Roberts.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society, 6111 E. Highland Drive, Jonesboro 72401.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
