POCAHONTAS — Marty Lee Edward Thompson, 47, went to be with his Lord Jesus, a friend he knew well, on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
Marty was the son of the late Billy Joe and Mary Sue Lindsey Thompson.
Marty was born in Wynne on June 13, 1974. He spent his youngest years in Harrisburg, moving with his family to Corning at age 7.
Marty loved fishing, rock hunting, hunting and pretty much anything outdoors. Marty worked at various jobs in his younger years including hotel maintenance, Johansen Brothers Shoe Co. and Black’s Lumber Co.
Around age 30, Marty began work as a line cook. He was a fabulous cook.
Marty had a special personality, with a super contagious laugh that could send a room full of people into laughter of tears and pains.
He had the most beautiful smile and was rarely seen not wearing it and a heart of pure gold.
Marty was loved by many, many, friends and family members. He never met a stranger; just a friend that he hadn’t spoken to yet.
Marty will be genuinely missed on this earth, by so very many people.
Marty was preceded on his eternal path by his parents, paternal grandparents, Willie Lee “Bud” and Ruth Elma Bonham Thompson; maternal grandparents, Belmont Basil and Lillie Mae Gillentine Lindsey; a stepson, Jared Murphy; three nieces, Jessica, January and Adrian; and a beloved nephew, Christopher.
Marty is survived by his son, Dakota Joe Thompson, the true light of his life; a special friend and mother of his sons, Trisha Hollis; one brother, Christopher Clay Thompson; two sisters, Stacy Hart, and Terrie Jo Slocum (Chuck); five nephews, Joey, Adam, Eric, Billy and Michael; three nieces, Angelia, Stormie and Tanisha; one maternal aunt, Sylvia; and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
1 Thessalonians, 4: 14-18: King James Version –
14 For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so them also which sleep in Jesus will God bring with him.
15 For this we say unto you by the word of the Lord, that we which are alive and remain unto the coming of the Lord shall not prevent them which are asleep.
16 For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first:
17 Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord.
18 Wherefore comfort one another with these words.
