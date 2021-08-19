JONESBORO — Mary Ann Giles Phillips, 78, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.
She was born Jan. 12, 1943, in Pontiac, Mich., to the late Kenneth and Bernice Mosier Giles.
Mary Ann worked for many years at the Chevrolet V8 plant in Flint, Mich. She enjoyed fishing, sewing and growing flowers, especially roses, but her passion was training German Shepherds in Schutzhund for over 30 years.
She was a member of the American Kennel Club. She attended Stone Street Assembly of God.
She is survived by her children, Lauren Sage of Fletcher, N.C., Paula Bullington of Florida and Kevin Phillips of Georgia; a brother, Frederick Giles of Flint; grandchildren, Donovan Phillips, Anna Marie Pierce and Annita Pierce; and great-grandchildren, Zayne Phillips and Kabella Phillips.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Richard Giles, and a sister, Kay Hatfield.
Her last wish was to be buried next to her grandparents, Merton and Bessie Giles, and her nephew she raised as a son, Jimmy Holland, in Durant, Mich.
Arrangements were entrusted to Gregg-Langford Bookout Funeral Home.
