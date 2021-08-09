MARMADUKE — Mary Margaret Bennett, 87, of Marmaduke passed from this world Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021.
Mary was a special lady who was loved by many and will be greatly missed. She spent her life enjoying cooking for her family and caring for them.
She especially loved the holidays and creating her delicious candy and her dressing. Other hobbies included reading and passing on her knowledge to her family.
She was a member of Marmaduke First Baptist Church where she loved teaching Sunday school, working at vacation Bible school and doing anything else that was needed. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Essie Lee Pierce Smothers; her husband, Floyd “Mutt” Bennett; her grandchildren, Michael Bennett, Mindy Wolfenbarger and Heather Bennett; and a great-grandchild, Fletcher Smith.
She leaves behind her children, Gene Bennett, Ed Bennett, Danny Clark, Janet Stone, Brenda Bennett and Mandy Clark; her grandchildren, Kimberly and Kenny Long, Lori James, Bryan and Jenny Bennett, Eddie and Jamie Bennett, Tammy Smith, Nathan Stone, Nick and Jessica Stone and Jayden Stone; 22 great-grandchildren; seven others who love and call her Nana; a loving nephew, Phil Smothers; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will begin at noon Wednesday at Irby Funeral Home in Marmaduke. The service will begin at 1 p.m. with Kim Bridges and Royce Schanda officiating. Interment will be in Hartsoe Cemetery.
