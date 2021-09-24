TRUMANN — Mary Jean Long Davis Parks Ashburn passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at the age of 92 years, 7 months and 4 days.
She was born in Cherry Valley and lived most of her life in Trumann.
Mary Jean was a beautician and a member of the Church of God of Prophecy.
Mary Jean was preceded in death by her mother and father, William and Lona Long; three husbands, Robert F. Davis Sr., Jimmy Parks and Bob Ashburn; a son, Paul Vanoy Davis; daughter, Rita Diane Davis; six brothers, Calvin Long, Talmadge Long, Bryce Long, Junior Long, Paul Long and Newt Long; and three sisters, Edith Nunes, Bernice Renshaw and Polly Mcllwain.
Mary Jean is survived by a son, Robert Franklin Jr. and his wife Maryann Davis; two daughters, Suzanne and her husband Ronnie Benson and Jeannie and her husband Larry Cossey, all of Trumann; a sister, Linda Coin of Trumann; nine grandchildren, Marilyn Davis, Missy Barham, Jena DeCarlo, Bobby Davis, Todd Davis, Josh Davis, Nicholas Cossey, Jennifer Cortez and Lee Benson; 13 great-grandchildren, Tyler McKelvin, Drake Barham, Reed Barham, Graycee Barham, Tatum Barham, Noah Dierk, Sophia Davis, Micah Davis, Luke Davis, Tessa Davis, Scarlett Davis, Dalton McKelvin and Reagan Benson; and a great-great-grandchild, Sawyer Grace McKelvin.
The family will not be accepting visitors in their homes because of COVID-19.
A memorial tribute will be 11 a.m. Monday in the chapel of Thompson Funeral Home with Robert F. Davis Jr. and Ronnie Benson officiating. Burial will be private.
In compliance with COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing will be required along with face masks.
Online registry: www.thompsonfuneralhome.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.