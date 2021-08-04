BLACK ROCK — Mary Lou Maxwell, 83, passed from this life Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Walnut Ridge.
She was born on May 20, 1938, in Powhatan to Evan and Laura Smith. On Dec. 28, 1962, she married Billy Maxwell in Powhatan.
Mary Lou was a lab technician at Lawrence Memorial for 40 years. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Black Rock, where she was involved with the United Methodist ladies group.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Tommy Gene Smith, Frank Smith, Dempsey Smith and Cleatus “Shorty” Smith; sisters, Joan Drury and Bonnie Richey; and her parents, Evan and Laura Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Billy E. Maxwell of the home; siblings, Lois Colbert of Imboden, Jearldean Davis of Annieville, Jerry D. Smith of Piedmont, S.C., and Patricia Smith of Imboden.
Visitation will be from 6 until 8 this evening at Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge. The funeral will be 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with Cindy Bragg and Dennis Calloway officiating. Burial will follow in Powhatan Cemetery.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Dickie Smith, Steve Doyle, Donald Clayton, Tony Smith, Evan Doyle and Reney Propst.
