JONESBORO — Mary A. Sandborn, 94, passed away Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, as a result of a sudden illness.
Born Oct. 25, 1926, to Ferdinand and Sadie Wilcox Wohlscheid in Portland, Mich. She was a member of Immanuel Missionary Baptist Church of Jonesboro.
She loved crossword puzzles, drawing, painting, beautiful flowers, game shows, shopping, little babies, her morning coffee, but most of all, God.
She was very independent-minded. Mary was a mother of 10 but raised and babysat many others. Mary had a great sense of humor along with her own very unique hearty laugh.
She is survived by nine children, Dave Sandborn (Jo) of Jonesboro, Joy Sandborn of Lansing Mich., Mike (Judy) Sandborn of San Jose, Calif., Sandra (Jay) Hartsell of Swifton, Ricky Sandborn of Jonesboro, Steven L. Sandborn (Rose) of Saltillo Miss., Georgia Sandborn of Jonesboro, Lon Sandborn (Amanda) of Atlanta, Ga., and Tim Sandborn (Monica) of Jonesboro; 21 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Gwendolyn Bentley of Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ferdinand and Sadie Wohlscheid; her husband, Louis E. Sandborn; a daughter, Gwendolyn M. Sandborn; two grandsons, Michael and David Sandborn; three brothers and five sisters.
She will be greatly missed by us all. She is now at peace in heaven.
A graveside service will be 11:30 a.m. today in Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Gregg-Langford Bookout Funeral Home.
