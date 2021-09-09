CHERRY VALLEY — Our precious mother, Mrs. Maude M. “Tori” Toney, 85, of Cherry Valley entered heaven Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at her residence in Cherry Valley.
She was born Oct. 17, 1935, in Weona, the daughter of B.A. and Maude Saling Meredith.
Today Tori is rejoicing as she is reunited with her loving husband, James C. Toney, and son, Larry Bruce Toney. There is a great reunion going on in heaven today as Mom is also with her parents, her seven brothers and four sisters.
Mom was a homemaker and a member of Central Baptist Church (Melody Lane) in Newport. She enjoyed sewing, canning, growing flowers and reading her Bible.
Her passion was serving our heavenly father through caring for others, teaching Sunday school classes and praying. She never met a stranger who didn’t become a friend.
Celebrating her life today are her son, Gary (Anita) Toney of Harrisburg; seven daughters, Margie (Joe) Hamrick of Harrisburg, Mary Toney Brown of Newport, Ellen (Gordon) Killion of Charleston, W.Va., Elaine (David) Doyle of Cherry Valley, Susan Gustke of Newport, Becky (Dennis) Sisco of Springdale and Gail (Michael) Betts of Greenbrier; 20 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today, Sept. 10, at Jackson’s Funeral Home in Harrisburg. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home chapel. The Rev. Gordon Killion will conduct the service. Interment will be in Tyre Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Jackson’s Funeral Home.
