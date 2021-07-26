GOSNELL — Dr. Max Briley of Gosnell died July 21, 2021, in Jonesboro.
Max was an educator in the Gosnell School District for 30 years and pastor at North Tenth Street Baptist Church.
Survivors are his wife, Claudia Ann Leggett Briley; children, Matt and Tonia Briley and Adam and Holly Briley; brother, Gary and Jill Briley; and sister, Deanna Briley.
Visitation was Sunday at North Tenth Street Baptist Church with funeral services on Monday at Cobb Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to North Tenth Street Baptist Church.
Online condolences: www.cobbfuneralhome.com
