TRUMANN — Max Smallwood, 90, of Trumann, passed away Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at his home.
He was born March 22, 1931, in Guntersville, Ala., to George and Hattie Whisenant Smallwood.
Max received a full scholarship in basketball to Arkansas State University where he received his bachelor’s degree. He was a plant manager for Singer Manufacturing and for Broyhill until his retirement.
Max served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He loved golfing, Cardinals baseball, driving around and especially being with his family and friends.
He was a member of Central Baptist Church.
Max was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 61 years, Frances Smallwood, and a sister, Earline Smallwood.
Those left behind to cherish the wonderful memories of Max include his daughters, Sara (Max) Rapert and Carol (Brent) Copeland; and two grandchildren, Rachel Rowlett and Jack Rowlett.
Graveside services will be 3 p.m. today in Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery with Bill Panneck officiating. No visitation is scheduled.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests lasting memorials in Max’s honor be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis 38105.
Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online registry: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/jonesboro
