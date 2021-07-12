TRUMANN — Melissa “Lisa” Ann Marshall, 52, of Trumann departed this life Monday, July 5, 2021, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.
She was born in Memphis to the late Benjamin and Dorothy Bratton Woods and lived in Trumann most of her life.
She was a housewife and of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Jeremy Marshall, and one brother, Benjamin Woods.
She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Mike Marshall of the home; one daughter, Jessica (Abraham May) Marshall; one son, Michael Marshall of Trumann; one sister, Penny Manes of Jonesboro; one granddaughter, Izabella May; and one grandson, Eli May.
Funeral services were held Monday in the chapel of Thompson Funeral Home with the Rev. Mark Constant officiating. Burial was in Holly Springs Cemetery at Harrisburg.
Pallbearers were Michael Marshall, Abraham May, Gregory Manes, Ricky Morelock, Wayne Marshall and Troy Helms.
Honorary pallbearers were Hershel Wilson, Larry Mangrum, Scott Mangrum and Jeremy Williams.
The family requests financial assistance with the funeral and donations can be made at FundAFamily on the Thompson Funeral Home website, www.thompsonfuneralhome.net.
Online registry: www.thompsonfuneralhome.net
