PARAGOULD — Melvin Eugene Sonney, 77, of Paragould passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Rector to O.C. and Ida Mae Sonney. Mel graduated from Rector High School in 1962. He proudly served in the Navy from 1962 to 1968 and was a veteran of the Vietnam War.
After retiring from Yellow Freight Lines after 38 years, Melvin found the career that changed his life at Abilities Unlimited. He had a passion for helping people.
This led Mel to start the Area 1 Special Olympics. Mel was a member of Center Hill Church of Christ.
Mel was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Beverly Sonney; daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Scott McQueen; sisters, Mary Sonney, Mayme Worley, Louise Stackhouse and Faye Tucker; and brothers, LeRoy Sonney, Charles Sonney, Wayne Sonney, Junior Sonney and Jimmy Sonney.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Sonya and Lance Scott; brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Carol Sonney; grandchildren, Logan Scott, Mercedes Lei, Brock Scott, Rylee Scott, Emma Scott, Cassie McQueen, Cameron McQueen, Jules McQueen, Ella McQueen, Reece McQueen and Diesel Wade; great-grandchildren, Jase Scott, Zane Huckaby, Aspyn Lei and Teagan Lei; and nieces, Judy Carter and Wilma Osbon, along with numerous other nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Home with Michael Meredith officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. Wednesday until service time at the funeral home.
Burial with military honors will follow in Woodland Heights Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Mel would be honored by contributions to Area 1 Special Olympics, Vonnie Greer, 306 Greene Road 626, Paragould 72450, or Sound Expressions, P.O. Box 591, Paragould 72450.
Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneral.org
