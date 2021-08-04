JONESBORO — A memorial service for Merl and Judie Ford will be Sunday beginning at 3 p.m. at 1503 Winchester Drive in Jonesboro.
If you would like to send a memorial item or floral arrangement have them sent to 1503 Winchester Drive, Jonesboro (they can be placed on the porch and someone will take them in the home); they will be put on display at the memorial service Sunday.
We are so thankful so many who loved our precious mom/dad, grandma/grandpa.
Honorary pallbearers will be Byron Bradley, Roger Soles, Shannon Hawkins Jr., Joshua King, C.J. Bradley, Bekket Soles, Bennett Bradley, Jackson Hawkins, Allen King, and three on the way.
