JONESBORO — Merl Hurt Ford, 85 of Jonesboro passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at St. Bernards Medical Center.
He was born on March 16, 1936, in Greene County to Man and Nina Ford.
Merl’s love was for family and fishing; his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his life. He enjoyed taking them on rides around the yard and fields in a trailer hooked to his lawnmower or four-wheeler.
Everyone enjoyed spending time riding in the trailer and being with him. He loved to watch them explore and learn from their surroundings.
Merl enjoyed shopping for the next big deal, one place he loved to shop more than any other was Bud’s; it was where he could buy at a discount.
His grandchildren always knew Grandpa Merl would have something waiting for them to play with that he got from Bud’s.
When Merl was younger he enjoyed painting houses, he worked for Jim Walter for many years and he often took his children with him on a painting job. He told them, “You work like a man, you earn a man’s wages.” For Merl it was about teaching his children to be productive adults someday.
He loved helping his family and friends with projects they had around their homes, if someone needed something painted, he was there.
Fishing is what Merl was passionate about. If he was not at home he was at the lake. One of the places he most enjoyed fishing/camping was Lake Poinsett State Park.
He would leave for a couple of weeks to try to catch the next big fish and the next big story of the fish that got away.
He taught his children to love fishing and took his grandchildren fishing, which instilled a passion on their part to teach their children to fish like grandpa.
Survivors include one son, Shannon Hawkins Sr. (Sherry) of Wilson; one daughter, LeAndrea Bradley (Byron) of Jonesboro; four grandchildren, Haylie Soles (Roger) and Shannon Hawkins Jr. (Jessica), all of Paragould, Paige King (Joshua) of Alma and CJ Bradley (Ana-Liese Torres) of Jonesboro; one great-granddaughter, Bekket Soles of Brookland; three great-grandsons, Bennett Bradley of Jonesboro, Jackson Hawkins of Paragould and Allen King of Alma; three great-grandchildren expected later this year; his best friend, Tommy Perkins; and devoted dog, Boomer.
He was very loved by all his nieces, great-nieces, great-great-nieces, nephews, great-nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends that he loved like family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judie Ford, his parents, Bill and Nina Shoup, and his brother, Charles Ford.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1503 Winchester Drive in Jonesboro.
