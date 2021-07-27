LEACHVILLE — Michael Gene Johnson, 52, of Leachville, passed from this life Sunday, July 25, 2021, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.
Born in Los Angeles, Calif., he was the son of the late Paul Alexander Johnson and was raised in Blytheville and West Memphis.
He was a truck driver and commercial tire technician. Michael enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking and was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Cecil Johnson, Zala Johnson and Margaret Ditha Yancey.
Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Sheila and LaDale Brandon of Leachville; five daughters, Michelle Johnson of Leachville, Candice Johnson of Lepanto, Katheryn Stewart of Gore, Okla., Danille Webster of Memphis and Melanie Ryes of Hot Springs; his son, Richard Michael Webster of Stuttgart; three brothers, James C. Johnson of Southaven, Miss., Paul Alexander Johnson Jr. of Dexter, Mo., and Bubba Johnson of Cave City; his sister, Rachel Addison of Southside; and 13 grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday in Antioch Cemetery near Zion. The family will receive visitors from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Howard Funeral Service Chapel in Leachville.
Online registry: www.howardfuneralservice.com
