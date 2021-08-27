PARAGOULD — Michael Leon Smith, 66, of Paragould, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
He was born Jan. 10, 1955, in Rockford, Ill., to Don and Lois Smith.
Mike was heavily involved in the Greene County Soccer Association, Costa Rica Missions at 7th and Mueller Church of Christ, and Celebrate Recovery. He loved his dog, Sandy, and she was known around town for her tricks.
Mike was a family man, his grandchildren were his pride and joy.
Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Terry Smith.
Survivors include his parents, Don and Lois Smith; sons and daughter-in-law, Michael Smith and Cory and Brittany Smith; daughters and sons-in-law, Brandi and Tony Harris and Tiffany and Brad Smith; brother, Terry Smith; sister, Lisa Horton; and grandchildren, Tucker, Halle, Storm, Paxton, Gavin, Colton, Elijah, Mylie, Kingston, Lyla Jo, Corydon, Carter, Jett and Luke.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at 7th and Mueller Church of Christ under the direction of Phillips Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. Tuesday until service time.
Honorary pallbearers will be David Pratt, Mark Wilbur and Daniel Summitt.
If one wishes to make a memorial, Mike would be honored by contributions to the Mike Smith Soccer Scholarship Fund at Focus Bank, Costa Rica Mission Fund or Celebrate Recovery both at 7th and Mueller Church of Christ.
Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneral.org
