JONESBORO — Mildred Prescott, 101, a resident at The Villas of Jonesboro, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House.
She was born Oct. 20, 1919, in Jackson, Tenn., to the late John Denton and Myrtle Lillard.
Mildred was a member of First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro and a former member of Forest Heights Methodist and First Cumberland Presbyterian churches in Jackson.
She was retired from Jackson Madison County General Hospital.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Milton Rampley and Owen Prescott, sister, Elizabeth Lillard Powell, and brothers, Robert Lillard, Polk Lillard and Thomas Lillard.
Survivors include her sister, Sue Lillard Harvey, of Tullahoma, Tenn.; her son, Anthony “Tony” Rampley and wife Vicki of Jonesboro; and daughter, Rita Rampley Sherrod and husband Mike of Jackson.
She also leaves her beloved grandchildren, Justin Spencer of Mexico, Dana Spencer Wofford (Trey) and Chad W. Rampley, all of Jonesboro.
She was also blessed to have three wonderful great-grandchildren, Braxston Spencer, Owen Wofford and Christian Rampley.
A private family service will be conducted at a later date.
The family wishes to thank the staff of The Villas, St. Bernards Medical Center, the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House and Visiting Angels for their kind and compassionate care of our loved one.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
