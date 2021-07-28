JONESBORO — Milton Cleo Cooper, 94 of Jonesboro passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at his home.
He was born Feb. 13, 1927, in Jonesboro to Arthur and Effie Morgan Cooper. He was a member of Valley Ridge Baptist Church and a World War II Army veteran.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.
Survivors include his wife of 73 years, Dean Cooper of the home; one son, Jerry Cooper (Barbara) of Pueblo, Colo.; one daughter, Sue Kuzmuk (Greg) of Mount Prospect, Ill.; one sister, Christine McDonald of Cookeville, Tenn.; four grandchildren, Portia Sykes (Joe), Rachael Lamka (Dan), Allison Riech (Rod) and Brenda Cooper; six great-grandchildren, Owen Sykes, Piper Sykes, Emma Lamka, Danny Lamka, Lila Reich and Evan Riech; one sister-in-law, Betty Johnson; and a host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Effie Cooper; two brothers, Basil Cooper and Robert Cooper; and three sisters, Pauline Robertson, Leota Wood and Lucille Wells.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online registry: www.faithfuneralservice.net
