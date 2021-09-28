ROCKFORD, Ill. — Myron Spence, 84, passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
He was born in Jonesboro on April 14, 1937, to Gene and Grace Spence.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, James and Joe Spence, and a sister, Betty McAnally.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Gert Spence of Rockford, Ill.; two sons, Myron Spence Jr. and Raymond Spence; two daughters, Lois Smith and Brenda Smith; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday in Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery with J.E. McAnally officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Gregg-Langford Bookout Funeral Home.
Online registry: www.greggfh.com
