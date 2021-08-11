JONESBORO — Nancy Sue Baldwin, 44, passed away Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.
She was born June 21, 1977, in Fort Hood, Texas. She loved arts, crafts, jewelry and singing.
Nancy was a caring and giving person who loved her family and animals. She enjoyed going to the movies with her son.
She was a great mother and always willing to help others.
She was survived by her parents, Dr. Zygmunt and Nancy Sue Perry Majewski, and a son, Nathaniel Majewski, all of Jonesboro; brothers, Jarrett Majewski of Hot Springs and Michael Beagles of Killeen, Texas; a sister, Sophie Gomsrud and niece April Gomsrud, of North Royalton, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Cleta Reynolds, Clarence Perry, Helen Majewski and Zygmunt Majewski.
A celebration of her life will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Gregg-Langford Bookout Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Online registry: www.greggfh.com
