JONESBORO — Nathan Christopher Price, 41, of Jonesboro passed from this life Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
He was born to Ricky Price and Sheila Williams Skelton on June 9, 1980, in Jonesboro.
Nathan went to Westside High School and enjoyed listening to music, tinkering on vehicles, hunting and fishing with his Dad and uncles, hunting for arrowheads and cooking.
Nathan is survived by his wife, Cassie Penrod Price of the home; son, Braden Price of Kennett, Mo.; daughter, Laynee Price of the home; father, Ricky Price of Brookland; mother, Sheila Skelton (Jerry) of Kennett; sister, Sondra Dodd of Jonesboro; and niece, Christian Scott of Egypt.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Emerson Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Pine Log Cemetery with Wynndel King officiating.
The pallbearers will be Jerry Skelton, Jason Walpole, Shannon Lee, Daerick James, Allen Nelson and Brian Rusher.
Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in our area, we request that masks be worn for visitation.
