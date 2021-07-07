BAY — Neala McFarland, 64, of Bay, formerly of Egypt, went to be with God on Sunday, July 4, 2021.
She was born to the late Neil and Gladys Ingram on Dec. 3, 1956. She was of the Church of Christ belief.
Neala loved yard sales, online selling, auctions, good food and, most of all, seeing her three grandkids. She loved helping and being friends with everyone.
In addition to her parents, Neala was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Ingram, and sister, Gladys Ann.
Neala is survived by her husband of 47 years, married Oct. 3, 1974, Jimmy McFarland of the home and two sons, Kevin McFarland and wife Rachel and Jeremy McFarland, both of Bay.
She had three wonderful grandchildren she loved with all her heart, Savannah McFarland of Brookland, and Rowdy McFarland and Logan McFarland, both of Bay; a lifelong friend, Maria Fairchild and her husband Jerry; and many nieces, nephews and friends old and new.
A visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Emerson Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 10:30 a.m. with Roger Brand officiating.
Burial will follow in Nettleton Cemetery with active pallbearers being Neil Eldridge, Brett Scott, Justin Norwood, Kevin McFarland, Chevy Sullivan, Keith Beam, Tony Eldridge and Jeremy McFarland.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
