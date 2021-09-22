JONESBORO — Nick Dewayne Freeman, 60, passed from this life Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House with his family by his side.
He was born Dec. 9, 1960, in Jonesboro to the late Bill and Peggy Freeman.
Nick was a lifelong resident of Bay, until moving to Jonesboro, and attended Southwest Church of Christ. He enjoyed working with horses and spending time with his kids and grandkids and watching them play sports.
Nick loved to hunt and fish when he had the opportunity. He was really good with his hands and enjoyed working on vehicles.
In addition to his parents, Nick was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Tammy Freeman.
Nick is survived by his son, Gunner (Sabrina) Freeman of Jonesboro; daughter, Brandy (Brent) Taylor of Harrisburg; two brothers, Ricky (Jerri) of Bay and Rodney (Deana) Freeman of Jonesboro; and two grandchildren, Gavin Thomas and Adyson Taylor.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. today, Sept. 23, at Southwest Church of Christ. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church with Jimmy Adcox officiating. Burial will follow in Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Marshall Poole, Bernie Adams, Roland Lachat, Clay McDaniel, Wyatt Kenley and Jared Tubbs.
For lasting memorials, the family requests you to please consider donations to the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
