JONESBORO — Nickey Paul Snow, 78, a lifetime resident of Jonesboro, died Friday, July 23, 2021, at his residence.
He was a member of Central Baptist Church. He graduated from Jonesboro High School where he was an active member of the band and was a member of the Marching Indian Band for Arkansas State University.
Nickey served his country in the U.S. Army and retired as a sergeant first class (E7). He served during the Vietnam War and was the recipient of many medals during his tenure in service.
He was a Huey crew chief and still loved to fly.
Nickey was a retired postal worker and a member of the American Postal Workers Union.
When it came to softball, he was great, if you didn’t believe him, you could ask him, and he would regale you with his many accomplishments.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Danny, Lloyd and Johnny.
Survivors include his sons, John Snow and his wife Christina and Joshua Snow, daughters, Jennifer Snow and husband Harlan Bennett Jr. and Jessica Snow, and brother, Tony Snow, all of Jonesboro; sister, Marcia Turner and husband Randy of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.; and grandchildren, Madison Snow, Devin Coleman, Jaylin Snow, Kadin Snow, Bradin Johnson, Rexton Snow, Remington Snow and Dahlia Snow.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday in Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery with Emerson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. His family will serve as pallbearers. All other services will be private.
For lasting memorials, please consider the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
