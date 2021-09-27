TRUMANN — Mrs. Nina Waters, 83, of Trumann, departed this life Saturday, Sept. 25, at the family residence.
She was born in and lived her lifetime in Trumann. Nina retired from Singer Co. and was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Richard Waters; three brothers, Kenneth Henderson, Warren Henderson and Allen Henderson; one sister, Helen Kay Smith; and her parents, James Newton and Ethel Valentine Henderson.
She is survived by one son, Fred Waters of Ward; one daughter, Betty Richardson of Trumann; four grandchildren, Cassie Richardson, Jon Richardson, Jason Waters and Jimmy Knight; four great-grandchildren, Kaley Mabe, Will Richardson, Mason Knight and Denver Knight; and three great-great-grandchildren, Hayden Mabe, Ryker Mabe and Virgil Richardson.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. today, Sept. 28, at Thompson Funeral Home in Trumann. Graveside services will follow at 1 p.m. in Oaklawn Cemetery in Jonesboro with the Rev. Kenny Guy McMahan officiating.
In compliance with COVID-19 restrictions, face masks or other facial coverings are optional and social distancing will be required.
Online registry: www.thompsonfuneralhome.net
