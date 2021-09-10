KATY, Texas — Nolan E. Gregory, 66, of Katy, Texas, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2021.
He was born Oct. 28, 1954, to A.C. and Vera Gregory in Jonesboro.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Carrol Gregory.
Nolan is survived by his son, Bayley Gregory of Katy; daughter, Britani Bach of Fayetteville; and two granddaughters of Fayetteville.
He is also survived by one brother and sister and a host of nieces and nephews.
Private services were held in Texas.
