PARAGOULD — Norma Faye Mann Addison left this world to join her beloved brothers and parents on July 1, 2021, at age 81 after a prolonged illness. She was at home with loved ones.
Norma was born to Melvin Dured Mann and Hattie Iona Mann on Aug. 24, 1939. She completed high school and worked as a manager at Kroger for many years.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, John Addison, and her children, Lily Scott, Larry (Robin) Addison, Dr. Tim (Karla) Hunt, Bruce (Vickie) Addison, Kathy Hall, Dr. Kristin (Brandon) Addison-Brown and Robby (Susan) Schorer; special friend, Kip Duplantis; her grandchildren, Ashley Willis, Danielle Addison Griffin, Amanda Hunt Brummett, Matthew Addison, Dr. Collin Hunt, Storie Hall, Isaac Brown and Madelyn and Abigail Schorer; great-granddaughter, Bennet Griffin; and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.
Norma enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, doing genealogical research, volunteering, gardening and generally making this world a better place. She was known as an encourager and helper for anything and anyone who was struggling.
Visitation and funeral services were held July 5 at Heath Funeral Home in Paragould. Burial was in Shiloh Cemetery in Paragould.
Donations in her memory can be made to the Christian Relief Fund (1-800-858-4038 or christianrelieffund.org) or Greene County Historical and Genealogical Society (870-240-8944 or gcahgs.org).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.