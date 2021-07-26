JONESBORO — Norma Ruth Johnson Ledbetter, 96, of Jonesboro passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Jonesboro.
She was born Jan. 10, 1925, in Fredericktown, Mo. She lived most of her life in Park Hills, Mo., moving to Jonesboro in 2006.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William E. Johnson and Nancy Anna Politte Johnson; her husband, Caroll Lee Ledbetter; grandson, Andrew Ledbetter; brothers, Roy, Robert, Gerald and Donald; and sisters, Mildred Tessereau, Lorene Cole, Genevieve Johnson, Louise Kennedy, Jean Keesee and Virginia Jacobe.
Survivors include her children, Lynn (Toni) Ledbetter, Alan (Melanie) Ledbetter and Lu Ann (John) Sutton; five grandchildren, Abby (Mike) Tibbles, Lindsey (Stephen) Deere, Jamie (Jordan) Millam, Dylan (Abbey) Sutton, Jacob Sutton and Elizabeth Ledbetter; five great-granddaughters and two great-grandsons.
She was a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi, a member of Nettleton Baptist Church in Jonesboro and active in the Village Singers at St. Bernards Village where she resided for the last 15 years.
She attended Flat River Junior College.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the church building fund.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday in Parkview Cemetery with Chuck Henson officiating.
Arrangements are by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.
