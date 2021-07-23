TRUMANN — Odell Everhart, 90, of Trumann passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro.
He was born Feb. 26, 1931, in Benton to William Arlie and Sally Alice Cavaness Everhart. He was a farmer and a member of County Line Church of Christ.
He loved hunting for arrowheads and fishing.
Odell was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 63 years, Sue Nell Heckmann Everhart, and three brothers, James, Lester and Chester Everhart.
Those left behind to cherish the wonderful memories of Odell include a son, Ronnie (Sandy) Everhart; three daughters, Pam (Chuck) Loop, Gwenn (Dennis) Gray and Jackie (Steven) Rorex; eight grandchildren, Zach Bradsher, Aaron Bradsher, Colton Everhart, Nicole Harden, Samantha Brown, Jake Byrd, Addison Myren and Harrison Turner; and nine great-grandchildren.
Chapel services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home, 1900 W. Washington Ave. with Allen Ashlock officiating. Interment will follow in Jonesboro Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service.
Grandsons, Zach Bradsher, Aaron Bradsher, Colton Everhart, Jake Byed, Harrison Turner and Jett Bradsher will serve as pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers will be the men of County Line Church of Christ.
In lieu of flowers, please consider St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online registry: www. rollerfuneralhomes.com/jonesboro
