ABBEVILLE, Miss. — William Patrick “Pat” Richardson, 91, passed away at his home in Abbeville, Miss., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Dorothy “Dot” Frances Malone Richardson.
He is survived by his four children, Dorothy Patricia “Patti” Richardson of Abbeville, William Newell “Rick” Richardson and his wife Barbara of Colorado Springs, Colo., Cynthia “Cyndi” Ann Richardson of Abbeville and Kathi Joy Walker of Fayetteville; sister-in-law, Ann Malone Hopper and brother-in-law, Dr. Bill Hopper of Oxford, Miss.; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at Waller Funeral Home in Oxford. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Thursday followed by the service at 11 a.m.
Memorial contributions in Mr. Richardson’s memory may be made to Old Methodist Campground, in care of Ruth Ann Locke, 11 CR 417, Oxford, MS 38655.
