LEACHVILLE — Patsy Lucille Dunlap, 76, of Leachville, widow of Leon Dunlap, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould.
Born and raised in Leachville, she was the daughter of the late Marvin and Mirley Rodgers Logan and was a 1963 graduate of Leachville High School.
Patsy received a bachelor of science degree and later her master’s degree from Arkansas State University. She was a longtime employee of the Buffalo Island Central School District retiring in 2006.
She had enjoyed several years of retirement before returning as a substitute teacher in 2019.
Patsy was an active volunteer for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life events in Leachville and was a longtime member of Second Baptist Church.
Survivors include a son, Chris Dunlap; two daughters, Lynette Estes (Kevin) and Melissa Eaton; two brothers, Riley Eugene Logan (Eileen) and Larry Joe Logan (Zenaida); and nine grandchildren, Joshua Freeman, whom she helped raise, and wife Brittany, Nichi Jones, Weston Holt, Hannah Salerno, Ferras Salerno, Shane Dunlap, Cale Dunlap, DecLan Dunlap and Constance Dunlap; and five great-grandchildren.
She also leaves two special lifelong friends, Judy Mangrum and Georgia Selby.
The family would like to thank the Green House Cottages of Belle Meade in Paragould for the loving care Patsy received while in their care.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday in the Howard Funeral Service Chapel at Leachville. Burial will follow in Leachville Cemetery.
Pallbearers will include Josh Freeman, Kevin Estes, Alan Austin, Jon Logan, Michael Flores and Gordon Freeman.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Leachville High School class of 1963 “Lunch Group,” Clarence Roberts, the staff of Campbell Cottage at Belle Meade and Rebecca Coble, A.P.R.N.
The family will receive visitors from 6-8, this evening, Sept 29, at the funeral home
Online registry: www.howardfuneralservice.com
