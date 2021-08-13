JONESBORO — Patty Crain Huffman Soward, 67, of Jonesboro passed away Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at her home.
She was born to Herbert and Yvonne Barnett Crain in 1954. Patty had five siblings and was raised on a small farm at Brookland where they learned the value of hard work and honesty from their loving parents.
Patty attended Brookland schools and Arkansas State University.
She married John Roy Soward where she used her nursing license to be a better pastor in the United Methodist Church.
The couple served Pine Log, Woods Chapel, Brookland, Pottsville, Bells Chapel, Brinkley, Brasfield and St. Paul United Methodist churches and First United Methodist Church in Jonesboro. Following their ministry, Jonesboro FUMC named the chapel in their honor.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, her brother, Jimmie Crain, and brother-in-law, Allen Burrow.
Survivors include her brother, Hubert Crain of Jonesboro; sisters, Yvette (Gary) Yochum of Memphis, Judy (Robert) Horn of Mountain Home and Penny (Bobby) Rue of Jonesboro; four nephews, Herbert Martin Crain, Adrian Bartlett Gann, Brian Todd Horn and Brandon Kyle Horn; one (almost daughter) niece, Annabella Hope Burrow; six great-nephews and two great-nieces.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church with the Revs. John Miles and Herschel Richardson officiating. Burial will be private.
For lasting memorials, the family asks that consideration be given to Options on Main, 910 S. Main St., Jonesboro 72401 or American Family Radio, afr.net/donate.
Online registry: www. emersonfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.