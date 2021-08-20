LEPANTO — Paul Combs, 83, of Lepanto passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
He was born May 18, 1938, in Tyronza to Thurman and Louise Combs. He was a cattle farmer.
He enjoyed antique cars especially the 55 Chevrolet Bel Air. He loved making people laugh.
He is survived by his wife, Guanna Combs; son, Jeffrey (Kerry) Combs; daughter, Kimberly (Brian) Carver; grandchildren, Sean Combs and Bethany Combs (Dillon) Alexander; great-grandchildren, Roman, Nolan, Lydia and Titus Alexander; and sister, Wanda (Dave) Berryhill.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Jenny Allred and Libby Crawford.
A visitation will be held at 2 p.m. today, Aug. 21, at Lepanto Church of Christ with funeral service to follow at 3 p.m. Interment will be in Nichols Cemetery.
Online registry: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.